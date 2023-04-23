NBA: James, Lakers roll past Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball during the second half of Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference First Round Playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, April 22, 2023. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers let their play answer the trash talking of Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, exploding out of the gate on the way to a playoff record-tying 35-9 first-quarter lead.

They led by as many as 29 in the second quarter as they rolled to a 111-101 victory.

Davis bounced back from a dismal showing in the Lakers' game two defeat to score 31 points and grab 17 rebounds.

He also had two steals and three blocked shots, while James added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Brooks, who had mocked NBA all-time scoring leader James as "old" after game two, saying he was happy to "poke bears," let his animosity get too physical and was tossed early in the third quarter after hitting James in the groin with his arm -- a blow that sent James to the court in pain.

Brooks, booed every time he touched the ball, finished the night with seven points. Even a dazzling 45-point display from star guard Ja Morant -- back in action after missing game two with a right hand injury -- couldn't save the Grizzlies.

"I think we just came out and set the tone," Davis said. "We just want to take care of our home floor. We're not getting into the back and forth. We let our game speak for itself."

