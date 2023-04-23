ECHO Proud hailed first MDL Philippines champs

MANILA - Echo’s developmental league team, ECHO Proud, are the first Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League champions after dismantling Gamelab Alpha, 3-1, Sunday.

After Gamelab lead for most of the regular season, ECHO, laden with a mix of ex-professional and new players, took the crown in the league’s pilot season.

Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz is the finals MVP, showing his prowess as a veteran throughout the entire best of five series.

Gamelab will take home the lion’s share of a $20,000 (P1 million) prize pool.

