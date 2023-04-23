Former IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas. Fernando Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

The camp of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas has decided to tap the services of conditioning coach Angel "Memo" Heredia to boost the boxer's campaign in the bantamweight division.

After falling short twice against Fernando Martinez in the junior bantamweight level, Team Ancajas has figured out they have to find new ways to address the former champion's conditioning issues.

Heredia's conditioning methods have been credited for whipping up Juan Manuel Marquez into explosive shape, enabling the Mexican to knock Manny Pacquiao out in 2012.

Ancajas' coach and manager Joven Jimenez said they have been training with Heredia for more than two weeks now.

"Maganda naman at feel ni Jerwin ang epekto sa training ni Memo. Kakaibang exercises ang ginagawa," Jimenez said.

"Sa ngayon more sa endurance at speed ang regimen. Para maging explosive."

The Ancajas camp also buried the hatchet with Heredia after a small misunderstanding regarding the training of their friend Jonas Sultan more than a year ago.

Jimenez said they have since moved on from the incident.

"Matagal na naming gustong magkaroon ng strength and conditioning coach si Jerwin. Kami na nagsabing gusto namin si Memo," he said.

He added that Heredia even accommodated to train Ancajas based on their schedule.

"Nakiusap din kami kay Memo ngayon na ang schedule sa oras ay schedule namin Mabuti pumayag si Memo," said Jimenez.