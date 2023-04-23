Bonnie Tan exits Letran to focus on NorthPort coaching duties

Former Letran coach Bonnie Tan. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Bonnie Tan has parted ways with reigning NCAA champions Colegio de San Juan de Letran after four successful years with the Knights.

Tan has decided to put his full focus on PBA team NorthPort, where he has been serving as interim coach.

Taking his post as head coach of the Letran Knights is Rensy Bajar.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities that Letran has afforded me. I'm deeply appreciative of how the community has welcomed me since I came on board and being considered as an honorary Letranite will always be one of the biggest achievements I could ever receive," he said on Sunday.

Tan took over Letran in 2019, taking over for Jeff Napa. In his first season in charge, the Knights regained the NCAA title in stunning fashion when they toppled their erstwhile unbeaten rivals, the San Beda Red Lions, in the NCAA Season 95 Finals.

He guided the Knights through the pandemic and steered them to a perfect 12-0 sweep of NCAA Season 97, before they completed the three-peat in Season 98.

Tan amassed a 44-13 win-loss record in Letran, while earning three citations as NCAA Coach of the Year.

A number of his players have gone on to play professionally, including Jerrick Balanza, Larry Muyang, Bonbon Batiller, Jeo Ambohot, Ato Ular, and Allen Mina who are now in the PBA, as well as NCAA Season 97 Rookie MVP Rhenz Abando who is now in Korea.

Bajar's appointment will be formalized on Monday. Tan has given his longtime assistant his full endorsement.

"Coach Rensy has been with us during the three-peat era and I'm confident that he can sustain the winning culture that we have built with the Knights," he said.

Letran's bid for a four-peat will be anchored by Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje.