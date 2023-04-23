B.League: Thirdy helps San-En rout Kawasaki

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE/file.

Thirdy Ravena scored 17 points in the San-En NeoPhoenix's 91-75 rout of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Sunday at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Ravena made seven of his 12 field goals while adding seven rebounds and four assists in a 30-minute stint off the bench. Kyle O'Quinn had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead San-En.

The NeoPhoenix improved to 22-34 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The Brave Thunders, who have already clinched a playoff spot, did not field Nick Fazekas in the game.

In another game, Matthew Wright helped Kyoto Hannaryz overcome the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-82, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium also on Sunday.

Wright had 19 points and six assists while knocking down a clutch jumper with four minutes left as Kyoto split their weekend series against the visiting Shimane.

Kyoto improved to 21-35 in the season.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes suffered a painful 83-82 loss to the Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

Ravena helped Shiga take a nine-point lead, 82-73, with just 1:44 to go but it turned out to be the Lakes' last bucket of the game. Osaka ended the game on a 10-0 blast to steal the win.

DJ Newbill knocked down a triple with five seconds to go that gave Osaka the lead, and DeQuan Jones' game-winning attempt was off the mark.

Ravena finished with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting along with five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Shiga lost its fifth consecutive game to fall to 13-43.

Dwight Ramos had eight points and five rebounds in Levanga Hokkaido's 98-92 defeat to the Ibaraki Robots. Levanga is now 17-39 in the season.

Ray Parks Jr. remains inactive for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins; they lost 82-80 to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

The Diamond Dolphins are now 39-17.

Carl Tamayo did not play in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 90-84 win over the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Okinawa Arena. They improved to 45-11, the second-best record in the league behind the Chiba Jets (50-6).

Kai Sotto was not in action on Sunday, after the Hiroshima Dragonflies' game against the Shinshu Brave Warriors was canceled.

One player from Shinshu tested positive for COVID-19, while five others were injured.