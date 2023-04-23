Filipino center Kai Sotto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto played just over seven minutes in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 83-80 defeat to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, Saturday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

The Filipino center went scoreless in his brief stint, missing all three of his field goal attempts while tallying two rebounds and an assist.

Leading the way for the Dragonflies were Kerry Blackshear Jr. (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Dwayne Evans II (16 points). They fell to 39-16 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Also falling short were Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, as they absorbed an 82-76 loss at the hands of Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

Ravena contributed 11 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes while Ivan Buva scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Lakes.

Shiga is now 13-42 in the season.

Thirdy Ravena was kept in check in the San -En NeoPhoenix's 90-83 defeat to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

The younger Ravena had eight points, seven rebounds, and an assist in 23 minutes as San-En fell to 21-33.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz were beaten 79-71 by the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright had eight points, six assists, and two rebounds in the loss that dropped them to 20-35. Jarrod Uthoff (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Cheick Diallo (16 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles in the loss.

Kyoto fell to 20-35.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido came away with a 70-65 triumph over the Ibaraki Robots at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos had just four points but also contributed five rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes as Levanga grabbed its 17th win of the season against 38 losses.

Carl Tamayo was scoreless in a stint that lasted less than three minutes, but the Ryukyu Golden Kings still defeated the Sunrockers Shibuya, 73-72.

Former Meralco import Allen Durham led Ryukyu with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Jack Cooley had a 15-point, 20-rebound double-double.

The Golden Kings improved to 44-11.

Ray Parks Jr. remains inactive for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. They trounced the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 84-71, at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center on Saturday.