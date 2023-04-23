Ken Batas (5) scored 30 points in Ateneo's big win over La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University forged a logjam for third place in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament after a hard-earned five-set win over De La Salle University on Sunday.

The Blue Eagles recovered from a dip in form in the third set and outlasted the Green Spikers in the decider for a 22-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 15-13 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the win, they are now tied with La Salle and Far Eastern University at third place, with all three teams toting 7-6 win-loss records.

"We're thankful na kahit papaano buhay pa rin kami pero like what I've keep on telling them, medyo mahirap yung magiging process namin just to get a shot at the Final Four," said Ateneo head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

"So at least kahit papaano, tinrabaho nila today yung panalo so I'm very happy na everyone responded well sa challenge sa kanila," the former Blue Eagle added.

Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao willed De La Salle back from a 22-24 deficit in Set 3 before Billie Anima dominated in the extension, blocking Jian Salarzon on back-to-back plays to give them the 2-1 set advantage, 28-26.

But the Blue Eagles showed they wanted a fifth set by starting the fourth with a statement 10-2 opener en route to the 25-20 equalizer.

The Green Spikers climbed back from a 13-8 hole in the fifth with four straight points, but Ken Batas went off-the-block in the ensuing play to send Ateneo to match point, 14-12.

Anima retaliated with a quick kill before Salarzon said enough by drilling another off-the-block kill for the Blue Eagles' win.

Batas led the way with 30 points on 28 attacks and two blocks, along with six digs, while Salarzon contributed 21 points and 15 excellent receptions.

Abai Llenos also added 12 points, while Lance De Castro notched 14 receptions and nine digs.

Kampton led the Green Spikers with 21 points and 16 receptions, while Maglinao and JM Ronquillo chipped in with 17 points each, with Maglinao making 16 receptions.

De La Salle and Ateneo will be back on Saturday, with the former clashing with the University of the East, while the latter faces National University.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.