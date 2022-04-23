VisMin Super Cup teams competing in the ASEAN Basketball League? Or how about ABL squads joining an Asian invitational tournament in the regional basketball league?

Such ideas are now being explored by executives of both leagues, as they try to complement one another.

VisMin Super Cup commissioner Cris Bautista is currently in an ABL preseason tournament and met the league's chief executive officer, Connor Nguyen, on the possibilities of having their teams playing in each other's leagues.

"We're looking at these possibilities. Hopefully, we can bring in a team from VisMin Cup to compete in the ABL," Bautista told ABS-CBN News.

According to Bautista, he's looking at the champion team to represent VisMin Cup in an ABL tournament.

"Puwede rin namang half of the champion team, tapos ilang selected players from different teams, plus three imports," he added.

Bautista is also looking to hold an invitational tournament that would allow two to three teams from the ABL to join the VisMin Super Cup.

"I was asked by Mr. Connor if it's possible for us to do that. We can get the top three teams from VisMin Cup to compete against three visiting squads in an Invitational tournament. Hopefully, we can do it within this year," he added.

For Bautista, the ideal host should come from a province that is considered a tourist destination.

"That's the logical choice because we have foreign teams coming here and we have to show not just the good hosting of our event, but also to showcase our tourist attraction," the commissioner said.

Under Bautista's leadership, the VisMin Super Cup successfully staged the import-laden conference just recently ruled by CPG Bohol.