University of the Philippines survived a huge fightback by De La Salle University in a stunning 72-69 win in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball on Saturday.

Carl Tamayo dished out a career-high 23 points to go with his 11 rebounds while helping the Fighting Maroons avert a fourth quarter meltdown.

UP led by as much as 16 points, but the Green Archers unloaded a 10-0 run to pull to within 71-69 just 10.5 seconds remaining. Ricci Rivero split his charities to give UP a 3-point lead.

La Salle had the chance to send the game into overtime, but Mark Nonoy muffed his three-point attempt, allowing UP to escape with the victory.

With the win, UP remained at number 2 in the standings for a sure spot in the final 4.

