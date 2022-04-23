Photo from the UAAP Facebook page

(UPDATED) University of the Philippines survived a huge fightback by De La Salle University in a stunning 72-69 win in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The victory allowed the Fighting Maroons to clinch a spot in the Final 4.

Carl Tamayo dished out a career-high 23 points to go with his 11 rebounds while helping the Fighting Maroons avert a fourth-quarter meltdown.

UP led by as much as 16 points, but Schonny Winston and Michael Phillips unloaded a 10-0 run to pull the Green Archers to within 71-69 just 10.5 seconds remaining.

Ricci Rivero split his charities to give UP a 3-point lead.

Mark Nonoy went for a go-ahead three in an attempt to send the game into overtime, however, it didn't make its mark, allowing UP to escape with the win.

UP improved to 9-2 and remained at number 2 in the standings for a sure spot in the Final 4.

The victory also assured the 12-0 Ateneo de Manila University a twice-to-beat incentive in the semis if it will not sweep the eliminations.

Malick Diouf collared 18 rebounds to go with 15 points for the Maroons.

Rivero added 11 points while Zavier Lucero chipped in 9 points.

Justine Baltazar led La Salle with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. Winston also got 16 points.

The Green Archers fell to 7-4. They still have a a chance for a twice-to-beat advantage come Final 4.

Box Scores:

UP 72 -- Tamayo 23, Diouf 15, Rivero 11, Lucero 9, Fortea 8, Cagulangan 4, Spencer 2, Abadiano 0, Cansino 0, Alarcon 0, Lina 0.

DLSU 69 -- Baltazar 16, Winston 16, Lojera 13, M. Phillips 8, Nelle 7, Nonoy 7, B. Phillips 2, Manuel 0, Escandor 0, Nwankwo 0, Cuajao 0.

Quarterscores: 18-17, 42-31, 56-49, 72-69.