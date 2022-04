From the UAAP Facebook page

Far Eastern University completed a masterful performance against University of the East in their Season 84 men's basketball tournament match at Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

The Tamaraws stamped a dominant 91-61 victory over the Red Warriors for a 5th win.

Bry Sajonia led FEU with 17 points, including5 triples as they improved to 5-6, while UE remained winless in 11 games.

