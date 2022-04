Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

The Adamson Soaring Falcons leaned on their tough defense in the second half to hold off the skidding UST Growling Tigers, 80-69, and extend their winning streak to four in UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball Saturday.

The Falcons remained unbeaten in the second round to improve their standing to 5-6 for fourth spot, while the Growling Tigers suffered a third straight loss for a 3-8 card.

