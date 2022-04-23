The Mapua Cardinals halted the unbeaten run of the San Beda Red Lions with a 68-54 win in the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills Saturday.

The Cardinals extended their streak to three to hike their win-loss card at 6-2 behind the league-leading Letran Knights with perfect 6-0 record and the Red Lions’ 6-1 slate.

Toby Agustin led all scorers with 15 points, while Paolo Hernandez recorded a double-double performance with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Ahead by just five points midway through the third period, Mapua dropped a 7-2 run, capped by back-to-back baskets by Agustin and Adrian Nocum, to expand their lead to double digits heading into the final canto, 50-40.

JV Gallego attempted to spark a run for San Beda after four consecutive points early in the payoff period, but Nocum drilled two straight 3-pointers for a 57-44 separation.

The Cardinals posted their biggest lead 64-48 at the 2:20 mark when Hernandez scored on a jumper.

Kwekuteye finished with 14 points and 11 boards while Ralph Penuela had 13 markers.