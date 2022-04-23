During the delay to the Game 3 start on Friday, Heat and Hawks players remained off the court. AFP/file

LOS ANGELES – The Atlanta Hawks' home playoff game against the Miami Heat was delayed for more than half an hour on Friday as authorities dealt with a suspicious package outside their arena.

Eventually investigators said the package posed no risk, but fans were stopped from entering State Farm Arena for a time as law enforcement agencies checked it out.

"Out of an abundance of caution gates 1, 2 and 3 were temporarily closed by the Atlanta Police Department while the police department, K-9 unit and Arena security worked to clear and investigate the contents of the package," the Hawks said in a statement.

"The contents of the package were not found to be explosive and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad."

During the delay, players for both teams remained off the court. They began warm-ups as spectators who had been kept outside began to make their way into the arena.

A small number of fans were already inside when the alarm was raised and remained there as the package was investigated.

The Heat hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series after victories in the first two games in Miami.

RELATED VIDEO