Rapper Drake and 76ers center Joel Embiid in Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series in Toronto on April 20, 2022. Mark Blinch, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking no chances with star big man Joel Embiid, who practiced with a soft brace on his right hand and wrist on Friday as the team prepared to seek an NBA playoff sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid drilled a 3-pointer with .08 seconds remaining to give the 76ers a thrilling 104-101 overtime win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

He acknowledged after the game that he had felt discomfort in his wrist during the contest.

"I don't know exactly what happened," Embiid said after the game. "I just started feeling pain. I think I might've twisted it."

He said at the time there was no chance he would miss Saturday's game in Toronto, when the 76ers will be seeking to close out a 4-0 sweep of the Raptors in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Friday that the brace was a precaution.

"He's good," Rivers said, adding that Embiid participated fully in practice.

"We did a lot of stuff. We just don't want anybody to hit his arm and all that, so he was fine."