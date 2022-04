Colegio de San Juan de Letran thrashed Jose Rizal University, 81-59, in Season 97 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Saturday to claim the solo lead in the standings.

Brent Paraiso had 12 points and 3 assists while leading the Knights to an immaculate 7-0 card.

With the win, Letran fanned its bid for a twice-to-beat bonus in the playoffs.

(More details to follow.)