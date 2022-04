Photo from the Japan B.League

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were too much for a shorthanded San-En NeoPhoenix who played minus Thirdy Ravena in the Japan B.League.

Nagoya took a 98-78 win over San-En for a third straight victory.

With the win, the Dolphins improved their record to 29-13 to stay at third in the West District.

Parks scored 13 points to go with 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Coty Clarke topscored for Nagoya with 23 points while Scott Eatherton added 18 points.

San-En fell to 10-41.