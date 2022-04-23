Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses ended a 3-game funk with a tight 84-81 win in overtime against Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Dwight Ramos teamed up with Julian Mavunga and Brice Johnson in overtime to pull the Grouses to victory.

Ramos had 6 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds while Mavunga topscored for Toyama with 25 points to go with his 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Yoshiaki Kubota tried to tie the game with a desperation heave in the dying seconds, but missed the mark as Toyama earned its 21st victory in 53 games.

Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders ruined Kobe Paras' return by manhandling Niigata Alberix, 96-71.

Nick Fazekas led the Brave Thunder with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Kawasaki was leading comfortably by 20 points in the final 10 minutes.

Kobe Paras had 11 points in a losing effort.