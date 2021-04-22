VisMin Cup: Suspended players return for Lapu-Lapu in defeat

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Five suspended players returned to action Thursday night, but their presence was not enough to save ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu from a 76-73 defeat to Tobogon Voyagers in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Those returning were Jojo Tangkay, Ferdinand Lusdoc, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, and Dawn Ochea.

Arvie Bringas helped Tabogon claw back from a 73-67 deficit with a couple of clutch baskets, the last one tying the game at 73-all with 1:35 remaining.

After ARQ could not buy a basket on its next possession, Bringas was fouled and hit 2 free throws to put the Voyagers in front, 75-73, with 46 ticks left.

ARQ got several chances to tie the game but Tangkay missed 2 3-point attempts and Almel Orquina split his charities to give Tabogon a thrilling win.

The Voyagers now sport a 3-3 record, similar to ARQ.

Bringas led Tabogon with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

