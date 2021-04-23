Olympics: EJ Obiena shows he can dunk, too

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena loves slow jams 😳



Watch out for DETOX on your timelines 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIBrTSYJbk — PusoPilipinas (@puso_pilipinas) April 23, 2021

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena sure can fly over the bar.

But recently, the 25-year-old also demonstrated he can throw down a dunk.

In a Twitter post by Puso Pilipinas, the 6-foot-2 son of of former national athlete Emerson Obiena was shown executing a one-handed jam while taking a break from training.

Obiena, one of seven Filipinos who have already qualified for the Tokyo Games, is currently staying in Italy, training under the watchful eyes of Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

So far, he has competed in five tournaments in Europe. He reached the podium three times and won two gold medals.

Aside from Obiena, also assured of Tokyo berths are gymnast Carlos Yulo, boxers Irish Magno, Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

RELATED VIDEO