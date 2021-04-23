Mobile Legends: Back-to-back defeats keep Cignal winless in MPL7

Smart Omega sweeps Execration, avenges opening day loss

MANILA—Cignal Ultra crumbled in both of their Friday matches against Onic PH and Work Auster Force at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines Season 7.

The loss leaves them winless in 7 matches since they started their league campaign last week.

Onic PH started out Game 1 strong, with Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales' Benedetta amassing 5 kills some 7 minutes into the game.

Cignal was eventually able to keep up with the pace, cracking through all but one of its turrets about 13 minutes in.

In a pivotal moment, Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol’s Kagura sniped the Lord that Cignal was trying to take, thanks to a flame shot, a move that kept Onic alive for at least a couple of minutes.

Taking the Lord gives the team an extra man that could march to the opponent's base, taking the side of the map with the least turrets left. Doing so often affects game momentum.

Cignal, however, was unfazed and later marched on to claim Game 1 in its favor.

Onic capitalized on a backfired Diggie strategy care of Cignal in Game 2 to force a decider, and carried on that momentum to the do-or-die. The win was crucial for Onic, as it kept its playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Work Auster Force put down Cignal, too, in what was a repeat of a sweep last week, sending Cignal to a seventh straight loss.

Cignal put up a good fight in Game 1, but good itemization on the side of Work Auster Force gave them an advantage in the late game. Work Auster Force sustained its momentum coming into Game 2.

Meanwhile, Smart Omega avenged its opening league day loss against Execration with a 2-0 blowout.

The win put Smart Omega in 2nd place in the group B standings, with Execration just behind by 2 points.

A recap of the games is available on YouTube.

Watch more in iWantTFC

ROSTER

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie "Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan

WORK AUSTER FORCE - Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, Patrick “rTzy” Grecia, Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo