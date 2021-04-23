MMA: Folayang wants to put on a show for Pinoys fans in US

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang wants to put together a spectacular performance in his next fight to make his fellow Filipinos who are based in the US happy.

Folayang will be facing fellow former lightweight titleholder Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki in a highly anticipated trilogy bout at ONE on TNT IV, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The event will air on US primetime and Folayang is excited to showcase his skills to a wide American audience.

“It’s an added motivation for me. I have many friends and fellow kababayans in the United States who are eager to watch me fight. I’m proud to get the chance to compete in front of American fans as well. It’s an important event and fight, for sure,” said Folayang.

The last time Folayang was in the US was after he first captured the lightweight belt in 2016. “Landslide” toured the country, meeting fans at various locations.

“Many fans and people wanted to see me. It was a great feeling to receive that love and support. When they heard I was there for a visit, they came out and gave me a very warm welcome. A lot of Filipinos dropped by to say hello,” said Folayang.

If Folayang can get past Aoki, who currently ranks No. 4 at lightweight, in this all-important third, and perhaps final bout, it could position him into breaking back into the top five in his division. It’s an opportunity Folayang is not taking lightly, and the 37-year-old martial arts veteran is completely focused on doing whatever is necessary to get the win.

“It’s always an honor to share the cage with legends. That in itself has added a lot of motivation for me to succeed. This is one of the most important bouts of my career, so I’m really focused on claiming the victory,” said Folayang.

“I know the fans will always be behind me no matter what, and for that I am very grateful. I will do my best to get my hands raised when all is said and done.”

