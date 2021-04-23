Kai Sotto hopes for the best for Kobe Paras: 'We have similar dreams'

MANILA, Philippines -- As he continues his journey in professional basketball, Filipino teenager Kai Sotto is hoping that another young player will also reach his dreams.

Sotto on Wednesday announced that he is set to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), before hopefully declaring for the NBA Draft in 2022.

A day before, Kobe Paras formally left the University of the Philippines men's basketball program to pursue other opportunities in the United States. He is now managed by East West Private, the same agency that handles Sotto's career.

"I'm very happy to have Kobe with East West Private," Sotto said on Wednesday during a media roundtable.

Paras is making a second foray in the United States, having previously tried his luck with the US NCAA. He played just one season of Division 1 basketball in Creighton University before returning to the Philippines in 2018.

Sotto is confident that both he and Paras are on track to achieve their goals and hopes that they can work together in the future.

"Kilala ko si Kobe, and similar 'yung dreams namin, similar 'yung mga goals namin sa buhay," he said.

"Sobrang excited ako to work alongside Kobe, and to help each other na mag-stay sa sari-sarili naming mga path," he added.

Paras flew to the United States last week and is currently in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he will now train full time.

Sotto, meanwhile, is in Miami, Florida where he has been training with an array of basketball and conditioning coaches to prepare him for his NBL stint.

