Football: Sweden's Gothia Cup cancelled due to COVID-19

Makati FC parades during the opening ceremony of a recent Gothia Cup competition. Photo courtesy of Makati FC

Due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gothia Cup scheduled on July 18-24 in Gothenburg, Sweden is canceled.

The Swedish government restrictions have forced the organizers of the world's biggest youth football competition to scrap the tournament for a second consecutive year.

Makati FC is among the Gothia Cup regulars, as the top Philippine youth football club participated for 37 straight years through the efforts of founder Tomas Lozano.

Last year, Gothia Cup took time out to plan for different scenarios, depending on how the situation in Sweden and other parts of the world would turn out to be come July 2021.

“It’s a tough decision to make but our participants’ and our officials’ health and safety are always our top priority and therefore we need to take our responsibility when the situation in the society requires it," said Gothia Cup general secretary Dennis Andersson in a statement.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the patience and the understanding we have been shown in an extraordinary situation. Take care of yourselves and each other, because it is together that we will get through this. We miss you all and can’t wait until we meet again,” he added.

Gothia Cup is plotting to hold the 2022 tournament on July 17–23.

Meanwhile, Makati FC continues to find ways to have its players stay in shape through online football workouts and personal private coaching at the comforts of their homes.

“We are looking forward to the day when the kids are able to come out and compete again,” said SeLu Lozano, Makati FC chief executive officer.

