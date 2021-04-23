FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will push through in Clark in June

The schedule for the final phase of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Clark City has been confirmed.

According to FIBA, the games of Group A, B and C will take place in Clark, Pampanga from June 16-20. (LINK ON FIBA )

Gilas Pilipinas is clustered in Group A, which also includes Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the games of Group E and F will be played in Amman, Jordan from June 12-14.

The remaining games of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka have not been scheduled.

"Organized in protected environment tournaments in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants, these games will determine the 10 teams that will join Bahrain and Lebanon, already qualified for the event," said FIBA.

"FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and communicate any further updates regarding its competition."

