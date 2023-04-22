Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto has been an integral cog in RSG Slate Philippines' success as a franchise since his entry in the professional scene.

His aggressive ability as an assassin, paired with his ability to adapt to the current jungler meta, was notably missing when he opted to sit out MPL Season 11.

Speaking in one of his livestreams, the 2022 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup champion jungler said falling short of qualifying for the world championship back in October sorely affected him mentally.

"Frustrating matalo nang ganun no, parang isang panalo na lang, worlds na,” Demonkite said, while citing it a "personal issue."

RSG then succumbed to ECHO, 2-3, in the lower bracket finals of MPL Season 10, which was the match to determine who gets the last slot to the M4 World Championships. There, ECHO triumphed eventually as the world champions.

"Dala ng frustration, parang nawalan ako ng gana maglaro. Isipin niyo na lang kung maglalaro ako sa MPL tapos parang tanga lang ako sa MPL, magugustuhan niyo ba yung ipapakita ko? Kahit ako sa sarili ko, siyempre hindi," Demonkite said.

"Mas okay pa rin pag naglalaro ka nang ganadong-ganado. Talagang todo-bigay ka sa lahat.”

Team Manager Lexi Yambao earlier said Demonkite, along with Arvie "Aqua" Calderon "requested to rest for a season," and the team will assess if they are willing to play for the team in Season 12.

Former Nexplay EVOS star John Paul "H2wo" Salonga and John "Irrad" Abarquez filled in for Demonkite.

RSG are currently on track to requalify for MSC 2023, to be held in Cambodia this June with a wider competition pool, including representatives from North America, Turkey, and Middle East.