UAAP tennis: NU women on brink of back-to-back titles

NU's Allyssa Bornia and Alliah Ragunton in action during the UAAP Season 85 women's tennis finals against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University moved closer to securing back-to-back UAAP women's tennis titles after defeating first-time finalist University of the Philippines, 3-1, in Tie 1 of the best-of-three series held on Saturday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs will attempt to clinch the UAAP Season 85 crown and win their sixth overall title in the sport in the second Finals tie scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Dana Abad, who has been consistent for the titleholders, was the hero once again, securing the tie-clinching win against Renee Esteban, 6-3, 6-2, in the third singles match.

"Very tight talaga 'yung mga laban. Doon pa lang sa first singles at sa first doubles, talagang ginapang. Ang maganda, kinapitan lang ng girls yung panalo," commented Lady Bulldogs coach Ronald Joven.

"Dapat ituloy lang nila 'yung laro nila para manalo ulit bukas," he added.

Elizabeth Abarquez set the tone for NU by defeating Fighting Maroons' Rachel Velez in the second-set tiebreak. Abarquez eventually consolidated her dominant first-set win to take the first singles match, 6-1, 7-6.

Seniors Allyssa Bornia and Alliah Ragunton had to fend off the surprise pairing of Sydney Enriquez and Jesha Cervantes in the first doubles match in the first set at 7-5 before settling their nerves and taking the huge 2-0 advantage in the tie at 6-3 for NU.

Triple National Intercollegiate champion Joshea Malazarte pulled one back for the Fighting Maroons after NU's JM Carcueva had to retire in the third set due to cramps with the set tied at two games apiece. Carcueva won the first set in a tiebreak, but Malazarte fought hard to win the second at 7-5.

