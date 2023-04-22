UAAP: NU men overpower UE, remain perfect after 12 games

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The National University Bulldogs are on pace to sweep the elimination round of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament after improving their record to 12-0 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs hacked out a convincing 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 win over the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors to remain perfect in the league at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU, which has already secured a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, snapped UE's two-game winning run and dropped them to 4-8 in the season.

"Maganda yung simula namin nung first set siguro nagtuloy-tuloy na yung ginagawa namin. Pagdating ng second set mas naging agresibo mindset namin kung ano pang pwede naming gawin sa loob ng court," head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Leading the Bulldogs were Michaelo Buddin and Nico Almendras who tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Skipper and veteran setter Joshua Retamar was hailed the best player of the game with nine points on four blocks, three aces, and two attacks aside from 22 excellent sets.

NU was never threatened in the entirety of the game as Retamar unravelled two straight aces for a 13-7 lead.

UE tried to mount a comeback with three straight points, capped by a down-the-line kill by Joshua Pozas, 14-17.

But the Bulldogs quickly recovered as MJ Fortuna went for an off-the-block spike, 22-16.

No Red Warrior scored in double digits as Giles Torres paced the team with eight points. Kenneth Culabat was limited to just three markers.



