UAAP: NU Lady Bulldogs secure Final 4 ticket, crush UE

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The National University Lady Bulldogs assured themselves a Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament with a rousing victory over the UE Lady Warriors.

The Lady Bulldogs made a short work of the winless Lady Warriors, 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, to extend their winning streak to four at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

NU captured their ninth win in 12 outings to strengthen their bid for a twice to beat advantage in the Final Four. Meanwhile, UE suffered its 12th straight loss of the season.

Full story to follow.