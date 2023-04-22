Home  >  Sports

UAAP: NU Lady Bulldogs secure Final 4 ticket, crush UE

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2023 05:57 PM | Updated as of Apr 22 2023 06:39 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The National University Lady Bulldogs assured themselves a Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament with a rousing victory over the UE Lady Warriors. 

The Lady Bulldogs made a short work of the winless Lady Warriors, 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, to extend their winning streak to four at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

NU captured their ninth win in 12 outings to strengthen their bid for a twice to beat advantage in the Final Four. Meanwhile, UE suffered its 12th straight loss of the season. 

Full story to follow.

Read More:  UAAP   UAAP Season 85   UAAP volleyball   volleyball   NU   Lady Bulldogs   UAAP Final Four   ANC Promo  

BRAND NEWS