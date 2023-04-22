The FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate a goal against Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University relied on key substitutions to drub Ateneo de Manila University, 4-0, and rise to the top of the UAAP Season 85 women's football table on Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

After a goalless first half against the Blue Eagles, the Lady Tamaraws went on a rampage after halftime.

Second-half changes paved the way for FEU, which rose to first place in the standings with 15 points behind five wins and one defeat.

Lady Tamaraws head coach Let Dimzon brought in Dionesa Tolentin, Elna Bongol, and Leofrance Gayapa for Marienell Cristobal, Maria Angela Fornea, and Regine Rebosura in the 46th, 70th, and 85th minutes to freshen things up.

Bongol then scored the breakthrough in the 70th minute while Tolentin and Gayapa put the ball at the back of the net in the 90+2 and 90+4 minutes to seal the win.

Katrina Magbitang was the only starter who scored for the Lady Tamaraws as she doubled their lead in the 81st minute.

"I gave the second stringers a chance to play during the first half, then we loaded the attacking and fast players during the second half," said Dimzon. "It was a thrilling first half with many chances, but we didn't capitalize. However, in the second half, all the subs and instructions worked."

FEU will have University of the Philippines next on their slate next Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

"Still, we need to win the game against UP," said Dimzon. "We wanted to improve our finishing. We had many chances and good attempts, but our finishing was a problem, especially in front of the goal."

Ateneo is at the bottom of the league table with seven consecutive defeats. The Blue Eagles will face University of Santo Tomas next after the FEU-UP clash.