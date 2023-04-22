Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University Soaring Falcons pulled off a monumental comeback against the University of the Philippines (UP) to halt their five-game losing skid in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

The Soaring Falcons hacked out a 22-25, 27-29, 30-28, 25-21, 15-12 reverse sweep over the Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Adamson clinched their first win in the second round for a 2-11 slate while the Fighting Maroons remained at the bottom of the standing with a 1-11 card.

Joshua Magalaman tallied 20 points while team captain Jude Garcia scored 17 markers, including five blocks, to earn the player of the game honors.

“Yung naging motivation lang po namin ay yung mga sinasabi samin ni Coach George [Pascua] na hindi pa natatapos yung laro sa dalawang set lang. Kaya nung nagka-chance kami nung third set, di na namin pinakawalan yun,” Aguilar said.

The Fighting Maroons had the chance to close the match in three sets as they reached match point, 24-21. But Marc Paulino hammered a crosscourt spike to spark a 4-0 run to steal the set point, 25-24.

Tied at 28, Paulino went for another attack before closing out the frame with an off-the-block kill, 30-28.

In the fourth frame, Adamson already captured the momentum as it established a 20-17 gap. An off-the-block spike of John Gay put them on the verge of extending the game to fifth, 24-20.

The Soaring Falcons surged to a 4-1 start in the deciding set but UP threatened to comeback with a block, 4-5.

Francis Casas kept Adamson ahead with a series of kills for a 9-6 cushion. A through-the-block spike of Ranz Cajolo last pushed the Fighting Maroons close to their opponents 10-12, but Aguilar and Paulino teamed up for a 14-11 gap.

A crosscourt spike of Casas punctuated the game.

Louis Gamban and Cajolo paced UP with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

