UAAP: Adamson books Final 4 berth after nipping UP

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons secured the second Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after thrashing the also-ran University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

The Lady Falcons avenged their five-set loss in their previous game with a 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-15 win over the Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena, Saturday.

This is the first time the Lady Falcons will ride the Final Four bus since UAAP Season 76.

Adamson hiked its record 9-4 to formalize its entry to the semifinals, following the league leader De La Salle Lady Spikers. Meanwhile, UP suffered its ninth straight loss of the season for a 1-11 slate.

The Lady Falcons had balanced scoring with Lucille Almonte chipping in 13 points to go along with 20 digs and 10 excellent receptions. Lorene Toring and Trisha Tubu added 11 markers apiece.

“Sobrang happy din kasi for the nine years, ngayon nalang ulit kami nakapasok ng Final Four and yun, di kami pwede mag-stop there kasi marami pang games na pwedeng laruin,” Almonte said.

After the third set hiccup, the Lady Falcons cruised to a 14-6 separation after a drop ball of setter Louie Romero.

The lead ballooned to 11 after an ace of Rizza Cruz, 19-8, making it insurmountable for the Fighting Maroons.

UP strung several points in the latter part of the set but a through-the-block hit of Trisha Tubu capped the game, 25-15.

Jewel Encarnacion and Nina Ytang steered UP with game-high 15 points each. Stephanie Bustrillo added 14 points.

The Lady Falcons appeared to be closing out the match in straight sets after a kill by Kate Santiago, 20-17, but the Fighting Maroons unleashed a 6-1 spurt to steal the upper hand, 23-21.

Tubu would equalize the score at 23 before a service error and a block by Bustrillo extended the game to another set.

