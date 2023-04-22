Jhanlo Sangiao in action against Matias Farinelli. ONE Championship

Jhanlo Sangiao showed some mean grappling game in ONE Fight Night 9 on Saturday, submitting his opponent just under one minute.

The son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao was able to complete a knee bar against Matias Farinelli in their 149.75-pound catchweight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sangiao initially engaged the Argentinian in a slugfest, forcing Farinelli to the ropes.

"The Machine" then went for a takedown and quickly transitioned to a knee bar attempt.

Farinelli tried to escape from Sangiao's clutches, but he was forced to tap just 58 seconds into the match.

This netted the young Sangiao his second $50,000 performance reward from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Denice Zamboanga outstrikes Julie Mezabarba. ONE Championship

Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga lit up her opponent Julie Mezabarba for a dominant decision win during their women’s atomweight fight.

"The Menace" let her hands go, connecting multiple right hands against teh Brazilian.

Zamboanga also negated Mezabarba's takedown attempts, while piling more points from her standup game.

The victory propped Zamboanga's campaign to boost her bid for the women's atomweight title.