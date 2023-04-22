Golf: Lascuña dominates en route to ICTSI Caliraya crown

Tony Lascuña emerged triumphant at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Tony Lascuña completed a dominant campaign to bag the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, Friday at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

Lascuña closed out with a 69 to beat Asian Tour campaigners Angelo Que and Lloyd Go by three on an 18-under 270 total. That included rounds of 68, 66 and 67, keeping his overnight four-stroke lead.

A bogey on No. 15 could not derail the 52-year-old shotmaker's march to another championship, after claiming the inaugural ICTSI Match Play crown at Villamor last year.

"I'm so thankful that I was able to win it. I kept an eye on Angel (Que) and Clyde (Mondilla) and just did what I did in the first three rounds – fairways and greens and make the most of my (putting) chances," said Lascuña.

Que pulled within two in a flight ahead of the championship group, but Lascuña kept his nerves in check and hit clutch birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to keep a three-four shot cushion on his way to victory worth P450,000.

Go and Que each received P232,500.

Reymon Jaraula turned in a bogey-free card but his 69 could only net him a solo fourth place finish at 274 worth P132,000. Jhonnel Ababa rallied with a 68 to end up seventh at 277 while Sean Ramos put in a 70 for joint eighth with Michael Bibat, who shot a 71, at 279.

Korean Rho Hyun Ho carded a 70 for 10th at 280, Rupert Zaragosa fought back with a 77 to salvage 11th place at 281, while back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner Guido van der Valk and last year’s runaway champion Zanieboy Gialon stumbled with identical 74s for joint 12th at 282.