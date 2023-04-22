Gold: Del Rosario holds off Kim for Caliraya title

Pauline del Rosario edged Korea's Kim Seoyun by one stroke at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Pauline del Rosario survived a late charge by Korea's Kim Seoyun to pull off a one-stroke victory in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship in Cavinti, Laguna last Thursday.

Del Rosario closed out with a two-putt par for a 71, but had to hold her breath as Kim charged back from four strokes down in the last six holes with three birdies. She clung to a one-stroke lead heading to the par-4 18th after bogeying the No. 17.

After both reached the green in regulation, the Korean putted first from 20 feet out, the ball rolling into the cup before swerving to the right at the finish for a 68, enabling del Rosario to pound the victory after muffing her own birdie bid from closer range.

Del Rosario pocketed the top prize of P115,000 on an eight-under 208 total.

"I think what I would take away from this week is my short game since Caliraya Springs is not really a long course, so my approach shots and putting were very much used," said del Rosario, who is on a three-week break from the Epson Tour.

Ahead by four on 69-68 rounds, del Rosario was cruising along with a two-birdie, two-bogey card after nine holes then birdied Nos. 12 and 16 to hold off the 19-year-old Kim's late charge that featured birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16.

Kim's closing four-under card gave her a 209 total worth P83,000 for her second runner-up effort after yielding the crown to amateur sensation Rianne Malixi at Riviera-Langer last year.

Harmie Constantino failed to sustain a three-birdie roll after five holes as she reeled back with bogeys on Nos. 7 and 13 before birdying the last for a 70.

She tied Florence Bisera, who rallied with a 68, at third at 214. Each received P63,000.

Chanelle Avaricio, the come-from-behind winner at Bacolod, wound up with a 72 to finish tied at fifth at 215 with Sarah Ababa, who fought back with her own version of a 68, and Daniella Uy, who limped with a 74 after a tournament-best 67 in the second round.

Marvi Monsalve also carded a 71 for eighth at 218 while Pamela Mariano matched par 72 for joint ninth with Korean Jane Jeong, who shot a 74, at 220.

Mafy Singson fumbled with a 74 for a share of 11th at 221 with Chihiro Ikeda and Apple Fudolin, who fired 71 and 74, respectively, but still took the low amateur honors as SEA Games-bound national teammate Lois Kaye Go wound up with a 225 after a third straight 75.