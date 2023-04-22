Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After a shaky first round campaign, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs appeared to have found the old, lethal form that propelled them to a perfect title run in the previous season.

The Lady Bulldogs have been pouncing on their opponents since returning from a long Holy Week break, racking up three wins without losing a set including a statement win against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

For reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, who has been leading the scoring chores for an NU side that clinched a Final Four berth on Saturday, they are a more unified side now than in the first round.

“Yung Holy Week po kasi na-help niya kami na ma-reset kami, kung ano ba talaga yung goal namin at kung ano yung goal ng bawat isa sa amin. Kung bakit kami nandirito, kung bakit kami naglalaro, kung paano kami nagsimula,” said Belen, who finished with 21 points in their three-set win against the UE Lady Warriors.

“Bumalik lang kami sa kung anong goal namin. Napakita namin talaga ngayong last games na ito kami, mas buo kami ngayon kumpara nung first round.”

The Lady Bulldogs strengthened their bid for the last twice-to-beat advantage with a 9-3 card. They, however, assured that they won’t stop as with two more games left in their schedule in the elimination round.

Belen, also last season's Rookie of the Year, said all their remaining games will be crucial in their final ranking in the standings which will dictate their opponents in the playoffs.

“Importante po yung remaining games namin kasi doon makikita kung saan kami sa apat. Balik lang kami sa training, paghahandaan lang po namin yung next games namin,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Solomon attributed their Final Four ticket to their hard work and willingness to learn.

“Nagsa-start yan sa training. Kung gaano ka ka-consistent sa training, lalabas yun sa game,” Solomon said. “Basta yung pagiging consistent is permanent.”

The Lady Bulldogs will next face their first round tormentors UST Golden Tigresses next week.

