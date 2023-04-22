Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson Lady Falcons have finally punctuated their Final Four drought in UAAP women’s volleyball, after a four-set win against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday.

It took the Lady Falcons almost a decade to return to the semifinals of the top collegiate tournament in the country.

“Sobrang happy in the first place kasi nga po, nine years po na hindi po makapasok yung Adamson sa Final Four and now po, nakapasok na po kami so ang sarap sa feeling,” super rookie Trisha Tubu said after the game.

Tubu partnered with Lucille Almonte in steering Adamson over the Fighting Maroons where they finished with 11 and 13 points, respectively.

Adamson holds a 9-4 win-less card to follow the league leader De La Salle Lady Spikers in occupying spots in the Final Four.

But despite being only the second team to book the playoff berth, the Lady Falcons are even more motivated to improve and polish their plays.

“Sobrang happy din kasi for the nine years, ngayon nalang ulit kami nakapasok ng Final Four and yun, di kami pwede mag-stop there kasi marami pang games na pwedeng laruin,” Almonte said.

“Marami pa po kaming dapat trabahuhin sa pagpasok po ng semifinals,” Tubu added.

For Almonte, their Final Four entry this season is a little more special as she was part of the last season team that fell short in making it to the semis.

The Lady Falcons bowed to the Ateneo Blue Eagles during the playoff for no. 4 spot in Season 84.

“This season, gusto talaga namin bumawi, and yung goal talaga namin is pumasok ng Final Four and pag nakapasok ng Final Four, let's go to the semis, if kaya, championship po,” Almonte admitted.

Adamson will cap their elimination round campaign against the FEU Lady Tamaraws before heading to the Final Four battle.



