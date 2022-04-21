PBA: Ginebra, Meralco well rested ahead of Game 6

Barangay Ginebra and Meralco will be coming into Game 6 with enough rest, thanks in part to the postponement that resulted from the fire that hit Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The two squads were supposed to duke it out on Wednesday, but the game was moved two days later.

They will now battle each other at Mall of Asia Arena on Friday at 6 p.m.

"There should be fresh legs all around for both teams. (And that) should make Game 6 more interesting," Ginebra coach Tim Cone told the PBA website.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the fire incident is something they did not expect. But it gave them added time to strategize for an equalizer against the Gin Kings.

"It's out of our control," said Black.

The Kings stepped closer to another PBA Governors Cup crown after back-to-back victories on Holy Wednesday and Easter Sunday.

At 3-2, Ginebra said it will focus on ending the series in Game 6.

"We want to really go out there and do whatever we can to win the game. Even though we've got two opportunities, we're thinking like it's only one game to play," said Best Import winner Justin Brownlee.

Best Player of the Conference awardee Scottie Thompson, meanwhile, invited their fans to watch, saying their role as "sixth man" is serving the team very well.

"Siguradong mahirap ang Game 6, pero kaya 'yan 'pag nand'yan ang Sixth Man namin," said Thompson.