Lyceum of the Philippines University outscored Arellano University in the second half to come back from a 10-point deficit and halt its two-game losing streak via a 70-66 victory on Friday in the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball tournament.

Renzo Navarro scored all his 10 markers in the final 2:26 of the match to help the Pirates capture just its second win of the season in seven outings.

After a 19-10 third-quarter performance, Lyceum opened the payoff period with an 8-0 run, highlighted by a couple of assists from Navarro to Shawn Umali to finally steal the lead, 56-49.

But Jordan Sta. Ana and Justin Arana kept the Arellano in the game as they paired to knot the match at 60, with less than three minutes to go.

Navarro then drained two triples but Arana and Maui Cruz answered back in the other end of the court for a 66-all score, 46 seconds left to play.

Navarro sneaked in a tough lay up at the 30-second mark to give Lyceum a 68-66 lead. Raymart Sablan could have tied the game but missed both his freebies.

Navarro capped the match with a couple of free throws.

Enoch Valdez led Lyceum with 17 points, while Mclaude Guadana had 12 points.

The Pirates entered the second half with a 29-39 deficit before dropping a 13-4 spurt sparked by a quick trey from Guadana to trim the Chiefs’ lead, 41-43.

Cruz created another separation for Arellano after a short stab and coast-to-coast drive for 47-41 advantage.

Guadana, however, had an answer, and John Barba completed a three-point play for a 48-47 Lyceum lead.

Arana’s double-double performance, 17 points and 24 boards, was put to waste as Arellano dropped to a 2-5 card, tied with the Pirates.

