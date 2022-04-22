NBA: Warriors push Nuggets to brink

Jordan Poole (3) hugs Andrew Wiggins (22) of the Golden State Warriors after the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Bart Young, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Golden State Warriors closed in on those four needed victories, taking a 3-0 stranglehold on their series with a 118-113 victory over the Nuggets in Denver.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each and Klay Thompson added 26 as the Warriors withstood a Nuggets team led by NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic's 37 points and 18 rebounds.

Draymond Green came up with a big steal with 34.7 seconds remaining and Golden State closed the game on a 9-2 run. They can finish the series with a win in Denver on Sunday.

It was a bitter defeat for the Nuggets, who took a 111-109 lead on a layup by Jokic with 3:20 left.

Golden State clamped down defensively and the Nuggets went six straight possessions without a basket as the Warriors seized control.

