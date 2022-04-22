The Philippine women's football team made a complete domination of a hapless Tonga side, 16-0, during their friendly game in Australia on Friday.

Carleigh Frilles led the scoring barrage for the Filipinas with 5 goals, while Hali Long and Camille Rodriguez each added a hat trick.

Anicka Castaneda joined the scoring spree with a brace, while Sofia Harrison and Tahnai Annis each fired a goal.

The Tongans also committed one own goal, which added to the Philippines' final score.

The game was part of the Philippine team's preps for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May.

Prior the game against Tonga, the Philippines beat Fiji twice.