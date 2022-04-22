Bucks' Middleton to miss rest of 1st round NBA playoff series

LOS ANGELES, United States - Milwaukee star Khris Middleton will miss the rest of the Bucks' NBA first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained left knee ligament, the team said Thursday.

Middleton exited the Bucks' 114-110 loss to Chicago on Wednesday in the fourth quarter.

"Khris is a huge part of this team, this organization, this city. We'll just keep rallying with him." pic.twitter.com/PJHItizVIb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 22, 2022

The Bucks said in a statement on Thursday he underwent an MRI exam that showed a sprained left medial collateral ligament.

"Middleton will receive daily treatment and evaluation with the next status update coming in approximately two weeks," the team said.

Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch which confirmed the diagnosis of a sprained left MCL.https://t.co/cnvlCYR3DV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2022

That would rule him out for the remainder of the best-of-seven series against the Bulls, which resumes on Friday in Chicago with the set knotted at one game apiece.

Middleton's injury is a blow to the Bucks' hopes of defending their NBA title. Even if they get past the Bulls it's not yet clear if he'll be back for the second round, which begins on May 3 at the latest.

Middleton had 18 points and eight assists before leaving Wednesday's game.

"You could see that he was limping, limping and limping," Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "You're thinking, 'I hope this is not bad. I hope this is not bad. I hope this is not bad.'

"We need this guy," he said of Middleton, who averaged 20.1 points per game during the season.

