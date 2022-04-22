67-year-old Filipina completes her 5th Boston Marathon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

BOSTON, Mass. — 67-year-old Filipina Ruthie Veater finished her fifth Boston Marathon on Monday despite suffering a knee injury leading up to the race.

"Basically, I just had fun," she said. "Knowing in my head I cannot really race it. I cannot run fast. I just took my time, soaked it all in, and enjoyed the experience."

The Manila native, who didn’t start running until the age of 56, completed the 26.2 miles by extending into the air the Philippine flag.

"It was really special," Veater said. "I think today's run was really special."

Making the experience even more special was the fact that this year's event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Boston Marathon, which featured the race's first official female participants.

Five decades later, Veater was one of more than 12,000 women to run in their historic footsteps, earning the coveted unicorn medal after crossing the finish line.

"It was hard, but I did it. It was worth [it for] the medal."

Veater has now completed five of the six world marathon majors, including Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York.

"So my goal right now is, I guess I just have to continue running until I get into Tokyo, and then I will complete my six world marathon majors," she said.

If all goes according to plan, Veater will accomplish that by this time next year.