VisMin Cup: MJAS-Talisay rips Tubigon for 6th straight win

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City picked its sixth straight victory with a 97-65 trashing of Tubigon Bohol to open the second round of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Thursday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

The Aquastars got off to a sluggish start and even trailed by 11, 24-35, in the second period.

But Talisay City found its stride in the second half as Val Acuña and Jaymar Gimpayan orchestrated an 11-0 run at the start of the third that vaulted them to a 48-41 lead.

The lead became a 66-47 gap heading to the final period and Tubigon failed to recover.

“Yes, we’re very concerned with our slow starts. I think two games na ‘to,” said Patrick Jan Cabahug who’s in the running for the tournament’s MVP plum.

“So Coach [Aldrin Morante] told us not to be overconfident because it’s what’s causing us to start slow. He reminded us that all the teams here are capable of beating us.”

All in all, Talisay outscored Bohol, 59-24, in the second half.

It was an almost identical rout to the two teams' first meeting that saw MJAS take a 105-66 win last April 9.

Talisay City now owns a perfect 6-0 mark, while Bohol remains winless so far in this competition.

FROM THE ARCHIVES