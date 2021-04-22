NBA: Buddy Hield's late 3 pushes Kings past Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots the basketball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Buddy Hield drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings notched a 128-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night to salvage the second contest of a back-to-back between the teams.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 30 points and seven assists and Hield made seven 3-pointers as part of a 29-point effort as the Kings (24-35) prevailed for just the second time in the past 12 games.

Sacramento outscored the Timberwolves, 26-12, over the final 5:48.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and reserve Naz Reid added 24 on 11-of-15 shooting as the Timberwolves (16-44) again failed to post back-to-back victories since winning their first two games of the season.

Hield's final 3-pointer gave the Kings a 126-125 edge and Fox added two free throws with 1.4 seconds left. Minnesota's final chance was thwarted when Damian Jones leaped to swat aside the inbound pass.

Harrison Barnes added 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points for the Kings.

Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernangomez scored 16 points apiece for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell contributed 15 points and nine assists for Minnesota, which defeated the Kings, 134-120, on Tuesday.

The Kings trailed by 10 before running off 12 straight points to take a 117-115 lead with 2:41 left. Haliburton made two 3-pointers and Hield hit one during the spurt.

Towns made two free throws to tie it at 117 with 2:33 to play.

Ricky Rubio tallied 11 points for Minnesota, which shot 52.9 percent from the field and made 15 of 34 from 3-point range.

Chimezie Metu added 10 points for the Kings, who made 58.1 percent of their shots and 17 of 33 from behind the arc.

The Kings led, 70-59, at halftime before Minnesota erupted for 39 third-quarter points.

The Timberwolves moved ahead at 84-83 on Reid's 3-pointer with 4:13 left and later held a 95-90 advantage on Reid's dunk with 1:04 remaining.

Sacramento knotted the score on Haliburton's 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds left before Hernangomez made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 98-95 lead entering the final stanza.

Reid and Rubio made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Timberwolves a 110-101 lead with 8:25 remaining. Edwards followed with a basket to increase the lead to 11 with 7:06 left.

Hield scored 21 points as Sacramento built the 11-point halftime edge. Hield was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and the Kings were 10 of 16 as a team.