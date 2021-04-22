Mobile Legends: Bren, Blacklist, AuraPH continue hot streaks in MPL7

MANILA—Bren Esports, Blacklist International, and Aura PH continue their hot streaks in Season 7 of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League action after upending their respective opponents Thursday.

In the day’s headliner match, Bren Esports swept Work Auster Force, in what was called the battle between the “Super Rookies” and “World Champions."

Thanks to good map control, Bren easily took Game 1 against a Work Auster Force team, which used comfort hero draft picks.

David “FlapTzy” Canon broke Bren’s losing streak with character Paquito in Game 1. Prior to the match, Bren has not won a game using the hero, losing in the first four times they used the hero inspired by boxing champ Manny Pacquiao.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno proved he was the M2 World Champion Finals MVP for a reason, leading Bren using assassin hero Lancelot to get the MVP honors for Game 2. KarlTzy used Lancelot when Bren upended the Burmese Ghouls en route to the world title.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International hiked its winning run to 6 after defeating Smart Omega, 2-1.

Smart Omega's Diggie strategy in Game 3 wasn't enough to contain Blacklist.

AuraPH, meanwhile, swept Cignal Ultra, 2-0 sending the latter to a fifth straight loss since starting league campaign last week.

This brought Aura to its fourth consecutive league match win.

ROSTERS:

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

WORK AUSTER FORCE - Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, Patrick “rTzy” Grecia, Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan