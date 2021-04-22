MMA: Lineker blasts Worthen, targets Fernandes next

John Lineker celebrates after his stoppage win over Troy Worthen. Handout photo.

Brazil's John "Hands of Stone" Lineker made a statement with a brutal stoppage of Troy "Pretty Boy" Worthen in the main event of "ONE on TNT III," a previously-recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that aired Thursday.

Worthen was a late replacement for Team Lakay's Stephen Loman, who would have made his debut on the card but was scratched after testing positive for COVID-19. The American proved to be a game opponent, but ultimately had no answer for Lineker's power.

The Brazilian came out of the gates firing powerful combinations, landing several crucial blows to Worthen who showed no quit and absorbed Lineker's attacks.

But in the final minute of the first round, Lineker landed a straight right hand that dropped Worthen to the mat. He followed it up with another massive right hand before the referee stepped in to stop the match.

Lineker improved to 34-9, with 16 wins coming by knockout. Afterward, he made it clear that his next target is ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

"I came here to be a champ," he declared. "I want Bibiano. I know that I am better than him."

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked flyweight Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu took care of business against fifth-ranked contender Reece "Lightning" McLaren in an entertaining three round affair.

Wakamatsu imposed his will and managed to withstand McLaren's submission attempts, earning a unanimous decision.

In the lead card, Ok Rae Yoon stunned former ONE featherweight world champion and current No. 5-ranked lightweight contender Marat “Cobra” Gafurov, winning by unanimous decision after three closely contested rounds of action.

With his victory, Ok earned the right to face Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez at the ONE on TNT IV card next week.

In a highly anticipated rematch, Miao Li Tao authored a fantastic performance against Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada to come away with a unanimous decision after a grueling three-round fight.

In a ONE Super Series Muay Thai showdown, kickboxing icon Nieky “The Natural” Holzken put together a tremendous performance to stop legendary striker John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr in the second round.