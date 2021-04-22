Weightlifting: Kristel Macrohon adds 2 bronze medals for PH at Asian Championships

Kristel Macrohon after securing bronze medals at the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships. Photo grabbed from IWF livefeed

Kristel Macrohon of the Philippines raked in 2 bronze medals at the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Thursday, adding to the country's productive stint in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Macrohon finished third in the women’s 76kg clean & jerk after lifting 126 kilograms.

She also recorded a total of 225 kgs for another bronze.

Macrohon finished behind gold medal winner Zhang Wangli of China and Kim Suhyeon of Korea.

The Philippines now has a total of 2 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals in the tournament.

Vanessa Sarno won 2 gold medals in the women’s 71kg division, while Elreen Ando added 2 silver medals in the women’s 64 kg division.

