Kai Sotto grateful for support system after G League exit

Kai Sotto with his family during a UAAP game in 2019. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Having his family with him greatly helped Kai Sotto overcome a challenging stretch that saw him leave the NBA G League without even playing a single game for Team Ignite.

In late February, Sotto and his camp came to a "mutual decision" with the program that he would not join them in the G League bubble in Orlando, Florida. The Filipino teenager had already left the team in the hopes of playing for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, but the competition was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sotto landed on his feet, signing with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia to keep his NBA dream on track.

Still, he admits that the aftermath of his departure from the G League was "a little tough."

"Sobrang happy ako na 'yung group of people around sa akin is tinulungan talaga ako na mag-stay lang sa path ko, mag-focus pa rin," said Sotto, who has his family -- his parents and two younger siblings -- with him in the United States.

"Kung ibang tao 'yun, kung ibang player 'yun, baka mag-give up na sila eh. Sa sobrang dami ng mga challenges and mga problema lalo," he admitted.

In the Ignite program, Sotto received mentoring off the court and NBA-level coaching on it, so as to prepare him for a professional career. However, he didn't play for them in the abbreviated G League season in Orlando, keeping NBA scouts from seeing his improvement since his high school days.

As it turns out, Sotto would not have been eligible for the upcoming NBA Draft even if he did play in the G League season, as he only graduated high school a few weeks ago. He will be eligible for the Draft in 2022, after a season in Australia.

Sotto said that while the events of the past few months were difficult, he kept pushing through, thanks in large part to the advice of his mother, Pamela.

"'Yung dad ko (former pro Ervin Sotto), lagi ko namang maasahan na laging may sasabihin 'yun sa akin," Sotto said during a media roundtable on Wednesday. "Pero 'yung nanay ko talaga 'yung parang nagbigay ng lakas para sa akin."

"Sabi niya, 'Kai, stay strong lang, lahat dumadating 'yan sa lahat ng mga tao, lalo na sa'yo sa path na pinili mo. Walang maliit na bump eh. Talagang kung 'yung dream mo mataas, talagang malaki 'yung mga bumps, mga challenges na mae-encounter mo'," he added.

"Having my mom and my dad, and siyempre, inspiration ko din 'yung dalawang mas bata kong kapatid. Tinulungan nila ako na mag-continue and magsipag pa lalo, and ayun, mag-continue sa path ko."

Sotto is currently based in Miami, where he has linked up with trainers such as Stanley Remy, the trainer of Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond.

In recent days, he has worked out with former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire and former PBA import Lester Prosper.

"Nag-continue lang ako kung ano 'yung best para sa akin," said Sotto. "Nag-continue lang ako ng mag-work, and minotivate ko 'yung sarili ko."

"Kaya mas nag-improve pa lalo ako ngayon is dahil sa mga recent, sa mga past na pinagdaanan ko."

