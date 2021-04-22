Jovelyn Gonzaga won't try out for indoor volleyball national team

MANILA, Philippines -- Jovelyn Gonzaga, a mainstay of the Philippine women's national volleyball team, has decided not to try out for the squad that will compete in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games later this year.

Gonzaga, who plays for Cignal HD in the Premier Volleyball League, announced via Instagram that it was time for her "to take a new route."

"Thank you, indoor volleyball! That was a great time with you," she also said.

Gonzaga was invited by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) to try out for both the indoor and beach volleyball teams.

It appears that she is only foregoing her slot in the indoor team, even suggesting that someone else should be invited in her place.

"Bigay na natin sa mas karapat-dapat," Gonzaga said in an Instagram story.

While she has yet to formally confirm her move, it seems that Gonzaga is now set to focus on beach volleyball. Charo Soriano, who heads the beach volleyball commission of the PNVF, said on Twitter that she is "excited for (Gonzaga's) beach volleyball path."

In response, Gonzaga said: "Thank you Ate Cha sa tiwala palagi. Best effort ako."

The versatile Gonzaga also shone on the sand court, winning the PSL Beach Volleyball Grand Prix in 2016 while representing Petron together with Nerissa Bautista.

Gonzaga played for the national team in the 2015 SEA Games but suffered a brutal knee injury in 2017 that kept her off the court for months. She made a successful return to the program in 2019 and suited up for the Philippines anew in the 30th SEA Games held in Manila.

Tributes poured in for Gonzaga upon her announcement, with Creamline star Alyssa Valdez saying it was an honor to play with her idol.

The PNVF will hold tryouts for both indoor and beach volleyball from April 28 to 30 in Subic.